Hybrid war being waged against Russia — top security official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Western countries are waging a hybrid war to destroy Russia and the situation in Ukraine is being used as a tool in this war, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Currently, the Anglo-Saxons, NATO and their minions have unleashed a hybrid war against our country aiming to undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity, using the situation in Ukraine as one of the main tools of depleting Russia militarily and economically and decreasing its global influence," he said replying to questions from reporters.

Patrushev noted that this is accompanied by "massive information attacks by Western intelligence and a campaign to discredit the Russian leadership, state authorities and Russia’s Armed Forces, igniting interethnic and interfaith conflicts and engaging young people in protest activities." He stated that this adversely impacts the social and political situation in some regions.

The Security Council secretary noted that against this background, it is necessary to consider additional measures to neutralize threats to the social and political stability in several Russian regions.