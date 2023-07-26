Relations with Egypt one of a kind, Putin tells country's president

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Egypt have become unique, as the two countries have monumental joint projects, in particular in the energy sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Putin also recalled that this year, "exactly in a month’s time," Russia and Egypt will mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

"Throughout these years, throughout these decades, Russian-Egyptian relations have become special, have acquired a special status. Much has been done under your leadership, Mr. President. We have big, massive energy projects, in particular, I mean the well-known project to build a nuclear power plant. Everything is developing according to plan," the president said.

Putin said that according to Russian statistics, bilateral trade went up by 28.8% in 2022 and it added 7% in January-May 2023. Egypt accounts for one third of Russia’s trade with Africa, he added.

"This year, events are being held within the Year of Humanitarian Cooperation with Russia, which will certainly bring the peoples of our countries closer in the future," the Russian president said.

Putin recalled that in 2019, al-Sisi headed the African Union and was "actually the founder of this platform," and now the Egyptian leader chairs the African economic development project.

"I am sure we will have something in this area to talk about as well," Putin said.

Russia’s NPP in Egypt

The El Dabaa NPP is Egypt’s first nuclear facility. It will be built by Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom in the Matrouh Governorate on the Mediterranean coast, about 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo. It is the first major project in Africa for Rosatom. By 2028, Rosatom will build four power units, equipped with VVER-1200 reactors, and will provide the NPP with nuclear fuel for 60 years throughout the plant’s life cycle. Additionally, Rosatom will train personnel and offer maintenance and repair services for 10 years after the launch of each unit. The contract also provides for the construction of the first module of dry cask storage by 2028. Egypt expects the NPP to be fully operational by 2030.