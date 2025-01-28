OTTAWA, January 28. /TASS/. The Canadian authorities must publish the names of Nazi criminals who have taken refuge in the country, as it is impossible to continue mourning the victims of Nazism while hiding uncomfortable historical facts, the Russian Embassy in Ottawa said.

"On January 27 the world commemorates one of the most tragic chapters in history - the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Oswiecim) by the Red Army. OTD, remembrance events take place in many countries, including Canada, where voices are raised in a collective call to remember, to mourn, and to learn from the past. However, remembrance is not just about solemn speeches; it also requires a willingness to engage in an honest dialogue about complex and uncomfortable truths. It is impossible to sincerely honor the memory of millions of innocent victims while simultaneously remaining silent about those chapters of history that demand exposure. Calls to combat antisemitism and intolerance ring hollow if the truth continues to be ignored," the embassy said.

The Russian Embassy called on Ottawa to declassify "the Deschenes Report - a document that sheds light on the post-war sheltering of Nazis and their collaborators on Canadian soil." "The declassification of this report is a matter of historical justice that cannot be postponed. Honest recognition of the past is an obligation to the victims, to the survivors, and to future generations," the statement said.

In 2023, Ukrainian Nazi criminal Yaroslav Hunka was invited to the Canadian Parliament during Vladimir Zelensky’s visit. The war criminal was introduced to the audience as a fighter for Ukrainian independence and received a standing ovation. After Hunka's affiliation with an organization recognized as criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal came to light, a scandal erupted, resulting in the resignation of the speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, who took the blame for inviting the Nazi.