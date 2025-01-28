Lavrov to hold general meeting of Russian Commission for UNESCO

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a general meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO, where participants will discuss the development of cooperation with the organization in the future. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the minister will "assess the current state of cooperation between Russia and UNESCO".

The event is expected to be attended by "heads of relevant Russian departments, heads of Russia’s constituent entities, representatives of the media, business and scientific circles, prominent figures in culture, education, and sports".

"A number of members of the commission will speak. The participants of the meeting will discuss plans for the development of cooperation with the organization in the future," the diplomat noted.

According to her, a appropriate decision will be made after the meeting.