Trump orders development of Iron Dome for America missile defense shield

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to present a reference architecture and an implementation plan for the next-generation missile defense shield, dubbed the Iron Dome for America, within 60 days, according to an executive order published on the White House website.

"The threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, and other advanced aerial attacks, remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States," the document reads.

"Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the President a reference architecture <...> and an implementation plan for the next-generation missile defense shield," the order adds.