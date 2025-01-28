Sibur boosts petrochemicals production to 9 mln tons in 20243 — CEO

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Sibur produced nine million metric tons of petrochemical products as of the end of 2024, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

"We are now delivering all the objects we have set to ourselves. The output of synthetic materials reached nine million metric tons. We will fully support the demand of dozens of industries in the Russian Federation that use them," the chief executive said.

"These are polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, synthetic rubber, fuel cells, as you absolutely correctly said, the whole range of special chemicals, supporting dozens of industries, healthcare, public utilities, agriculture, and the automotive sector. Industries that use our materials have full import phaseout for base grades. In broad terms, our cooperative work in 2024 and in prior years made it possible to boost the use of synthetic materials in the Russian Federation by 55%," Karisalov noted.

The company together with its partners reduced imports of granules and finished synthetic goods by almost 60% and 36% respectively.

"We are implementing a number of major investment projects. Despite sanctions, we continue developing these investments. There was a number of difficulties related to sanctions, the exit of German, French, and other Western, so to say, partners. Process flow diagrams were adapted nevertheless; we continue working," he concluded.