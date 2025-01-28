BRICS strengthens position on global stage during Russia’s presidency, envoy says

BUENOS AIRES, January 28. /TASS/. The BRICS group strengthened its position on the international stage during Russia’s 2024 presidency, Moscow’s Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said.

"Last year was a landmark for the group, which underwent major changes, expanded and increased its weight on the global stage," the envoy pointed out in an op-ed for the Argentinian media outlets Perfil, Punto Capital Noticias and Diario Popular.

Feoktistov noted that Argentina could have been one of the new BRICS members as Russia had backed the country’s membership bid. "However, this did not happen because [Argentinian President Javier] Milei’s administration refused to join the group," the ambassador added.

"Still, many people in Argentina continue to be interested in the group as they see it as the leader of the countries of the global majority. Perhaps, Buenos Aires will reconsider its position with time," Feoktistov emphasized.

"As practice shows, BRICS attracts an increasing number of supporters and like-minded countries who call for cooperation based on respect, pragmatism, solidarity and consensus. <...> During its presidency, Russia was able to promote a constructive agenda focused on ensuring equitable universal development," the diplomat noted. According to him, such "a platform for searching for collective solutions based on creative and positive cooperation with all the interested nations is increasingly in demand in the current situation."

Feoktistov went on to say that the process of BRICS expansion went on, with Indonesia becoming a full-fledged member and Nigeria joining the group as a partner state in January. "BRICS’ doors remain open to the independent nations that seek to realize their potential and build an equitable architecture of international relations," the envoy concluded.