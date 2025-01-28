Lavrov hopes fight for Russian athletes’ rights at UNESCO yields results soon

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that efforts to defend the rights of Russia’s athletes on the UNESCO platform will bear fruit in the near future.

"I would like to give my special thanks to Mikhail Vladimirovich Degtyaryov, the minister of sports, for his unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of our national athletes on the UNESCO platform. I am confident that these efforts will deliver positive outcomes in the near future," the minister said at a meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

UNESCO is a specialized UN agency focused on education, science, and culture, and it maintains landmarks on the World Heritage List. It was founded in November 1945 and is headquartered in Paris. The organization has a total of 193 member states. The USSR joined UNESCO on April 21, 1954.