Invitations for SPIEF 2025 forum participants sent out — organizer

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Invitations for business participants attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), scheduled from June 18 to 21, have already been dispatched, and foreign delegations are actively preparing, according to the head of a directorate with the Roscongress Foundation, the forum’s organizer.

Information is currently awaited from the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding "who and at what level will represent each country," Alexandra Ogneva said. "As for the business participants, all the invitations have been issued, and delegations are in the process of preparation," she noted. "We anticipate the number of attendees to be no less than during last year’s St. Petersburg forum in June. We are hopeful there will be even more participants this time," she emphasized.

Roscongress plans to continue strengthening the Sino-Russian dialogue across all major platforms in Russia and internationally, Ogneva added.

Earlier reports stated that Bahrain will be the guest of honor at SPIEF 2025.