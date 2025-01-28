China's DeepSeek AI surpasses US models — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. China, which has introduced advanced innovations such as the DeepSeek chatbot, has overtaken US developers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"Domestic experts have proposed a number of ideas while working on the draft of new recommendations on AI ethics. A report on implementing these guidelines is being prepared with their active involvement," Lavrov said at a general meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. "We should keep this issue under constant control," he stressed.

"Every day, we hear about breakthroughs in this sphere - this morning's reports about Chinese experts surpassing American efforts at lower costs are no exception," he added. Russia "consistently supports fair competition, which, of course, is needed in all spheres of life," the minister emphasized.

On January 20, Chinese company DeepSeek released a new version of its R1 chatbot, which reportedly outperforms the advanced version of ChatGPT developed by US company OpenAI. At the same time, experts highlighted that Chinese developers achieved this success at lower costs.

Financial markets reacted positively to the innovation, which proved far more effective than ChatGPT. The NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index fell by 3% in trading, while shares of NVidia, a supplier of expensive chips to OpenAI, dropped by 16.86%.