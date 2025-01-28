Half of US voters expect country to usher in 'golden age' during Trump presidency — poll

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. At least 52% of US voters agree with President Donald Trump's statement that America will ‘usher in a golden age’ after his inauguration, according to the results of an opinion poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports on January 21-23 among over 1,200 potential voters.

The poll revealed that 41% of respondents disagreed with Trump's statement, including 34% who categorically opposed it.

Former US President Joe Biden (in office in 2021-2025) handed the reins of the country over to Donald Trump on January 20, with the presidential inauguration for the first time in 40 years taking place in the Capitol Rotunda, capable of accommodating some 1,000 people. Trump won the November 5 presidential election, defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who served as vice president in the previous Washington administration.

In November 2024, while announcing his victory in the presidential election, Trump promised the American people a "golden age" after he regained power.