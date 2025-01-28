Ukrainian drone attacks civilian house in central Energodar, no casualties — acting mayor

MELITOPOL, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have used a drone to attack a civilian house in Energodar, the satellite town of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Acting Mayor Maxim Pukhov said.

"We have recorded another Ukrainian attempt to attack Energodar. A Ukrainian drone hit the roof of one of the houses in the center of the city. Fortunately, there are no injuries," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting mayor pointed out that the systematic shelling of Energodar is nothing but "terrorist acts of the Kiev regime against peaceful civilians, attempts to sow panic." According to Pukhov, all city services are in constant readiness for attacks. He also called on the city residents to be extremely attentive and careful.