Iran to acquire 20 helicopters with night vision systems from Russia — Red Crescent

DUBAI, January 28. /TASS/. Iran has reached an agreement with Russia on delivery of 20 civil helicopters with nigh vision systems, head of the Rescue and Relief Organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Babak Mahmoudi, said.

"The contract on purchase of 20 helicopters with night vision systems, four of which are designed for extinguishment of wildfires, was drafted by the previous government, while the agreement was reached during the latest visit [by Iranian President Masoud] Pezeshkian to Russia. <…> As planned, 20 helicopters with components worth around $500 mln will be delivered, and training will also be organized," he told the Iranian news agency IRNA.

First supplies are expected "next year," which will start on March 20, 2025, according to the Iranian calendar, the official added.

On January 17, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is designed to bring the relations between the two countries to a new level, cementing their status as strategic partners. The document covers all areas, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transport, industries, agriculture, culture, science and technology.