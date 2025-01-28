Slovak PM believes threats to lift Russia sanctions could move Kiev on gas transit

PRAGUE, January 28. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that the threat of lifting anti-Russian sanctions by the EU may influence Vladimir Zelensky in the negotiations on resuming gas transit through the territory of Ukraine.

"This is the language that Zelensky understands. He knows that if we lift all sanctions against Russia, he risks not receiving a single euro from the EU," Fico said as quoted by the Teraz portal.

Fico was commenting on the European Commission’s plans to discuss gas transit to Europe with Kiev.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the European Commission will continue negotiations with Kiev on gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine and intends to involve Hungary and Slovakia in this process.

Later, Slovakian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar reported that Kiev and the EC could discuss moving gas from Azerbaijan through Ukraine, talks that would involve Bratislava and Budapest.

On January 1, Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend the agreement. Slovakia also received this gas.