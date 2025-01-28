Health Ministry says 48 bodies found in Gaza over past two days

CAIRO, January 28. /TASS/. Rescuers and medical staff have found 48 bodies of people killed in Gaza hostilities over the past 48 hours, the Gazan Health Ministry said.

According to the data that the ministry posted to Telegram, another 80 people sought help in Gazan medical centers.

The death toll from the escalation of tensions in Gaza has now totaled 47,354 since October 2023, while another 11,563 Palestinians have sustained injuries.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking hostages. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. That was followed by an Israeli ground operation in the enclave.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that Egypt, Qatar and the US brokered a deal between Israel and Hamas to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages from the enclave. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody. The agreement came into force on January 19.