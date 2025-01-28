Kalashnikov rakes it in from sales of small arms

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has reported record revenue from export contracts for small arms in 2024, marking its highest earnings in the past ten years, the company’s press service said.

"Kalashnikov saw record-high revenues from its 2024 export contracts for the supply of combat and civilian small arms, the highest figure in the last ten years. The range of interest for foreign customers comprises more than fifteen versions of combat sniper and automatic weapons, smooth-bore sporting guns and rifled carbines," the press service informed.

The rise in small arms sales in 2024 was the result of tapping new export markets and greater demand for ammunition of foreign make, Kalashnikov said. "Our orders for 2025 orders are already set," the company noted. "Participation in international shows, such as IDEX and Army, also promotes an open meaningful dialogue with foreign partners and forging relations with potential customers," it added.