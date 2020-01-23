Combat teams of Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems repel drone attack in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The combat teams of Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun systems of the air defense large unit stationed in Novosibirsk repelled an attack by drones on a command post and a convoy of military hardware during planned drills, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Thursday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the teams of Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems detected a group of attack drones heading towards a column of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems from various directions.

"All the air targets were timely spotted at a distance of 20 km and successfully eliminated by surface-to-air missiles at a safe distance," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the crews of Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems also repelled a drone attack on the command post of an all-arms force grouping, the statement says.

The drills involved about 500 troops and more than 20 items of military and special hardware.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designated to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.