Ukrainian army launches over 25 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 28 drones and nine projectiles at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Nine unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the settlements of Dubovoye, Politotdelsky, Belovskoye, Krasnoye, Nikolskoye, Repnoye, Tavrovo and Shchetinovka in the Belgorodsky District; air defenses shot down eight of them. Seven private houses suffered damage in the settlement of Nikolskoye, while a car and a household building were damaged in Politotdelsky," he wrote on Telegram.

Seven drones attacked the Valuisky District, damaging two private houses and an infrastructure facility and destroying a car. Eight projectiles and seven drones were launched at the Boriskovsky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts; there were no casualties.

A projectile and three unmanned aerial vehicles were launched at the Shebekinksy District; two of the drones were downed. The attacks damaged two private houses and a car and destroyed a garage.

Air defenses shot down two fixed-wing drones over the city of Belgorod and the Novooskolsky District; no casualties or damage were reported.