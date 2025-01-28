Fighting to control Congolese city of Goma rages on — report

PRETORIA, January 28. /TASS/. Military units of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and pro-government militia continued fighting rebels from the March 23 Movement and regular military units from Rwanda on Tuesday for control over the eastern city of Goma, the news website Actualite reported.

Government units are still inside Goma, with fighting taking place in several city neighborhoods, according to the report. The military is holding a strategically important height within the city limits known as Goma Hill. It is used to shell rebel positions in the city's central neighborhoods. There have been no official reports from the DRC Defense Ministry on the situation in Goma.

Goma International Airport is now under the control of the UN stabilization mission. The airport is not working due as the rebels use electronic warfare equipment, which creates interference for air traffic controllers and pilots.

The Rwandan news website KT Press Rwanda reports, citing refugees from Goma, that many dead bodies are lying in the streets of the city. There is an severe shortage of food. The reports also said the rebels are incrementally expanding their zone of control in Goma.