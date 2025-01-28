Kazakh president urges initiation of nuclear cluster development in country

ASTANA, January 28. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to begin creating a nuclear cluster in the republic.

"Amid a growing energy deficit, it is necessary to accelerate the construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP) and, overall, to initiate the development of a nuclear cluster in the country. This is a critical task for ensuring our country’s progress," he said at an expanded cabinet meeting.

He directed the government, in collaboration with the Samruk-Kazyna state fund, to draft long-term plans for the development of the nuclear sector. "We need a clear and precise concept. It is necessary to identify the most suitable locations for the construction of future NPPs, as well as adopt cutting-edge and secure technologies, based on comprehensive analysis," the president stated.

The government and parliament are expected to submit proposals regarding the site for the second NPP, he added. "I reiterate that our country needs nuclear energy. Without it, Kazakhstan’s sustainable development could be jeopardized. Energy is the driving force of the entire economy. It is clear that only by ensuring energy access for all regions will we be able to achieve regional prosperity and improve the quality of life for our population," Tokayev emphasized.

On October 6, 2024, a nationwide referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan, with the majority of voters supporting the initiative. According to research conducted by the energy ministry, the Almaty region near Lake Balkhash has been identified as the most suitable location for the NPP. The Kazakh authorities are considering several potential nuclear technology suppliers, including China’s CNNC, South Korea’s KHNP, Rosatom, and France’s EDF. The government is also exploring the possibility of creating an international consortium to implement the project.