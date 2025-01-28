Iron Dome for America missile defense shield project to include space-based interceptors

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. The United States’ project of the next-generation missile defense shield dubbed the Iron Dome for America will include space-based interceptors, according to US President Donald Trump’s executive order published on the White House website.

The document points out that the architecture will include plans for the "development and deployment of proliferated space-based interceptors capable of boost-phase intercept; <...> acceleration of the deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer," and the "development and deployment of capabilities to defeat missile attacks prior to launch and in the boost phase."

The Pentagon is expected to present its proposals on the matter before the finalization of the US budget for the Fiscal Year 2026, which will begin on October 1, 2025.

Trump ordered Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to submit a reference architecture and an implementation plan for the missile defense shield within 60 days, according to the executive order. "The threat of attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, and other advanced aerial attacks, remains the most catastrophic threat facing the United States," the document notes.