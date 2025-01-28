Acting head of Abkhazia comments on reports forces trying to undermine Russia relations

SUKHUM, January 28. /TASS/. Reports in the Russian media about the presence in Abkhazia of forces seeking to undermine relations with Russia are very concerning, Acting President Valery Bganba said in an open letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"The political discourse we see in some Russian media is cause for serious concern. They promote unfounded assumptions that there are forces in Abkhazia that aim to undermine our relations with Russia. Attempts to label candidates as 'pro-Russian' and 'anti-Russian' create a distorted image of our society and may have a negative impact on the Abkhaz-Russian friendship," the document said.

"An election campaign is currently underway in Abkhazia. Candidates of the new generation are taking part in it. They are very well known both in our country and in Russia, and they have proven to be responsible politicians who are committed to Abkhazia's interests. The candidates for the top post unanimously support the development and strengthening of brotherly relations with Russia," Bganba said in a letter.

According to the acting president, "all participants in the election campaign understand that friendship and close cooperation with Russia is the key to ensuring the stability and security of the country." "We are sincerely grateful to Russia for the comprehensive support and unique format of our friendly relations," Bganba pointed out.

The acting president appealed to Putin to do all he could to make sure nothing came between the friendly Abkhazia-Russia relations. "These people of Abkhazia have always proved that they are faithful to their allied commitments; we are Russia's reliable partner in confronting the West. Since the first days of the special military operation, we have been supporting its goals and tasks, and our compatriots have been actively fighting for the 'Russian world' in Donbass since 2014. I ask you to provide full support to ensure the failure of the processes that could negatively affect the long-standing friendly relations between Abkhazia and Russia," the letter said.

About election

The early presidential election is scheduled for February 15. Five candidates are vying for the presidency: Adgur Ardzinba, Robert Arshba, Oleg Bartsits, Badra Gunba, and Adgur Hurhumal.

Former President Aslan Bzhania resigned on November 19, 2024 amidst an internal political crisis. Vice President Badra Gunba served as acting president before registering as a presidential candidate. After becoming an official candidate on January 10, he went on vacation and now Valery Bganba, who was acting prime minister, is acting president in his place.