Russian envoy reveals number of civilian casualties from attacks with Western-made shells

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. More than 2,200 Russian civilians were killed or wounded in Ukrainian attacks using Western-made munitions last year, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said on Tuesday.

In 2024, "Ukrainian armed formations launched at least 87,885 munitions on civilian Russian facilities. Over 40% of the affected civilians, or more than 2,200 people, were killed or wounded with shrapnel from munitions made in the United States, Germany, or South Korea and funded with taxpayer money from 18 Western countries," the diplomat reported.

This translates into 240 daily attacks with Western-supplied weapons on average, Miroshnik specified. While the Czech Republic can claim the role of the most active supplier of weapons for attacks on civilians in Russian regions, 155mm shells that meet NATO standards were the deadliest weapon used, he said.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were the second most-used weaponry, Miroshnik continued. "Last year, drone attacks affected at least 1,481 civilians; of them, 1,271 people, including 44 children, were wounded, and 210 people, including 11 children, were killed," the diplomat revealed.