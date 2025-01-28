Tactical drills of territorial defense troops to be held in southern Belarus

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. Maneuvers of territorial defense troops with participation of the engineering units begin in Belarus' Gomel region, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service reported on its Telegram channel.

During the drills, the commanders will enhance their "skills of command and control of territorial troops," while military personnel will train to conduct "territorial defense tasks in interaction with military units," the ministry specified.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that the drills will practice supplying territorial troops with ammunition, conducting reconnaissance in areas of suspected enemy presence, figuring out routes of his advance, and organizing ambushes. The army will also work out the employment of territorial defense troops, including "in the course of maintaining and protecting positions and deployment sites with mines and roadblocks." The exercises will end on January 30, the ministry said.