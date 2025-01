BELGRADE, January 28. /TASS/. Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic will hold an emergency press conference at 11:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. GMT) on January 28, during which he will announce his resignation, the Vecernje Novosti newspaper reported.

According to the article, it was confirmed that the reason for the PM’s emergency address was none other than the announcement of his resignation due to the ongoing student protests.