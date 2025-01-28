Week of Russian Business to be held on February 11-19 — RSPP

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Issues of cooperation between the state and business are planned to be discussed at the traditional Week of Russian Business that will be held under the sponsorship of the RSPP (Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs).

The business program suggests holding forums on import substitution, on technical regulation, as well as international, tax, financial, energy, and career forums, the Union said. Moreover, forums on digital transformation and supervisory and permitting activities are planned.

This is "a major event that sees proposals on relevant areas of cooperation between the state and business being formed and discussed," the Union added.