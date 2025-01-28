Moldovan politician blasts EU for undermining election results in Romania, elsewhere

CHISINAU, January 28. /TASS/. By cancelling the election results in countries where undesirable candidates win, the EU is acting like "a two-bit criminal," Ilan Shor, leader of the Victory bloc of Moldovan opposition parties, said, commenting on the Venice Commission’s criticism of Romania’s decision to cancel the country’s presidential election.

"The Venice Commission has published its conclusions on the cancellation of the Romanian election. It said that elections cannot be cancelled with just a snap of the fingers. Voters won’t understand this because they are supposed to be the ones to decide," Shor wrote on Telegram.

"It's sad that the Commission has to explain these elementary truths, but Brussels doesn’t care about them. Brussels is behaving like a two-bit criminal guided by the principle 'do whatever you please.' When a candidate they did not like won the Romanian election, they refused to recognize this decision and eventually cancelled the outcome of the first round, citing foreign interference. And what happened in Georgia? The same thing. They refused to recognize the results and started to blackmail the authorities, threatening them with sanctions. And what about Belarus? Likewise," the politician noted.

Independent candidate Calin Georgescu, an EU critic, won the first round of Romania’s presidential election on November 24, 2024, gaining 22.94% of the vote. Elena Lasconi, leader of the center-right Save Romania Union came in second, receiving 19.18%. The two were expected to face each other in a runoff on December 8. However, the Romanian authorities blamed Georgescu for irregularities during his election campaign and ordered that the presidential elections be held on May 4 and 18, 2025.