MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A Ukrainian lawmaker has predicted that Ukraine will cease to exist in one year's time if its authorities continue sending as many people to the frontline as they do now.

"There are around 300,000 troops on the frontline. I think this number is inaccurate as it is very hard to count them properly. Thus, about 30,000 troops are deserting every month. <…> Around 10,000-15,000 are lost," Artyom Dmitruk, an off-faction member of the Verkhovna Rada, or Ukraine’s national parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that official statistics say that up to 15,000 people can be mobilized a month, but he is skeptical of these figures "because the brigades are empty, with literally just a couple of new soldiers arriving a month." "And, of course, we know what can be said about the quality of these soldiers," he added.

Meanwhile, he recalled, "the United States has suspended all of its assistance and financing to Ukraine for at least 90 days," while "the part of Europe which is still committed to helping Ukraine, is too small to have any effect on the front."

"If Zelensky’s terror is not stopped now, Ukraine will cease to exist in just a year’s time, maybe a little longer. The same can be expected if we have elections and a party of war comes to power. They will finish us off in no time!" he stressed.

General mobilization was announced in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been extended several times since, with the authorities doing everything possible so that draft-age men cannot evade military service. According to the Ukrainian media, many men of the draft age now choose not to leave their homes for months or flee the country, legally or illegally, out of fear of being forcibly dragooned into the army and sent to the combat zone. Videos of drafting young men by force surface on Ukrainian social networks regularly.