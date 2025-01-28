Greenland welcomes US investments in its economy — minister

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. Greenland is interested in US investments in its economy, including mining and energy, said Naaja Nathanielsen, Minister of Business, Trade, Mineral Resources, Justice and Gender Equality of the autonomous territory.

"There are ample opportunities for American investments into Greenland. <…> We primarily have the first part of the value chain both in the fishing and the mineral sectors. But tech has a growing impact in these sectors and investments into this would be very interesting. Also, our developing energy sector would be a great place for American tech investments, not to mention infrastructure and possibly in defense as well," she said in an interview with The American Conservative journal.

The politician also added that the island's authorities are currently working on a foreign direct investment act that will ensure a screening of foreign investors into Greenland.

According to Nathanielsen, especially Greenland's the mining sector could be beneficial to securing supply chains to the U.S., since the island has many of the minerals, which are on the US list of critical minerals. In this context, the minister expressed hope for a new cooperation agreement with the United States in this area.

On January 7, US President Donald Trump said that Greenland should join the United States. He threatened to impose high trade tariffs on Denmark if it did not cede the island to the United States. During his first presidential term, Trump proposed buying Greenland. Back then, the Danish and Greenlandic authorities rejected the idea.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their NATO allied obligations, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. In accordance with it, the United States undertook to defend the island from aggression.