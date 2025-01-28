Russia sees rise in politically-motivated extradition refusals, Interior Ministry says

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. More and more often, Russia is hearing no from foreign nations when it asks to extradite criminals, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at a meeting with Mongolia's Minister of Justice and Internal Affairs Altangerel Oyunsaikhan.

"The artificially fueled political agenda is often geared toward the short-term and only helps the criminal element. This applies to the extradition of criminals as well. Previously, refusals by foreign partners to comply with requests from the Russian side were isolated and based on objective reasons. However, they have now become politically motivated and have taken on a widespread character," Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on the meeting.

Meanwhile, joint work with Mongolian counterparts within Interpol remains unaffected by any negative factors. "In this regard, Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed gratitude to Altangerel Oyunsaikhan for the prompt organization of the extradition of a Russian citizen wanted by Russian law enforcement agencies from Mongolia. The individual is accused of at least 100 cases of fraud involving social benefits," the report states.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also emphasized the importance of permanent contacts between the border territorial bodies of internal affairs and the police.