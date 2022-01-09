Over 1,300 injured amid unrest in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. During riots in Kazakhstan 16 police officers and military of the National Guard and the Defense Ministry were killed and over 1,300 were injured, the press service of the republic’s Interior Ministry reported on Sunday.

"Sixteen police officers, military from the National Guard and the Defense Ministry, as well as from special agencies were killed by criminals while protecting public order and the constitutional system of the country, and over 1,300 were injured," the ministry said.