Orban believes conservative trends in global development supersede liberalism

BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that following the return of Donald Trump to the White House liberal trends in development of Western countries will give way to conservatism.

"The Washington consensus will be replaced by a Budapest consensus. The former envisioned the imposition of neoliberal principles on the world. According to the Budapest consensus, every nation has the right to consider itself the center of the world," he said at a conference of the country's national bank.

According to Orban, a fierce struggle will continue in the coming years over the choice of the world’s development model. The struggle is already underway in the EU, where serious differences remain between Budapest and Brussels, the prime minister said.

This does not mean that Hungary is alone in the EU, according to Orban.

"Hungary is not in isolation, but in the European Union," he said.

However, Hungary is walking "down the history’s main street, while the EU is straggling and staggering somewhere in the dirty alleys," Orban said.