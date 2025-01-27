Gas reserves down below 40% in Croatian UGS facilities, below 50% in Romania

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Croatia have dropped below 40%, while in Romania such reserves have fallen to less than 50%, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

As of January 25, Croatian and Romanian UGS facilities were 39.66% and 49.28% full with around 183 mln cubic meters and 1.6 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them, respectively.

Top five countries in terms of the gas storage capacity also actively spend the accumulated fuel as German UGS facilities are 58.44% full, Austrian UGS facilities are 64.2% full, Italian UGS facilities are 65.53% full. Meanwhile, in France and the Netherlands reserves in UGS facilities are at 40.1% and 40.51%, respectively.

The highest occupancy rates in Europe are currently registered in Portugal (98.75%), as well as Sweden (88.04%), Spain (73.82%), and Poland (71.17%).

UGS facilities are 62.15% full in Slovakia, 57.35% in Hungary, 54.03% in the Czech Republic, 58.51% in Bulgaria, 43.83% in Belgium, 47.35% in Denmark, and 57.26% in Latvia.

TASS said earlier citing Gas Infrastructure Europe that gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have fallen to around 56%. Nevertheless, total volume of gas in UGS facilities is still the fourth-highest level for the beginning of January since records started. EU countries have withdrawn over 46 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.