Russia prioritizes support to Africa in cooperation with UNESCO — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia pays particular attention to assisting African countries in all types of activities carried out by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Rossiya K (Russia Culture) TV channel.

"We support African countries in a wide range of spheres," the Russian foreign minister said in an interview for the movie "UNESCO. 70 Years in Russia." "Africa is among UNESCO's priorities. Therefore, we give great attention to this continent in everything, including institutions, commissions, and various activities that we initiate."

Lavrov specifically recalled the Green Chemistry for Life scientific and educational project. "In our contribution to it, we allocate a special place to African countries," he stated.

"In any other field of UNESCO's activity, we always consider it important to support Africans in preserving their culture and traditions. This will remain our priority," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.