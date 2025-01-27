Russian, UAE foreign ministers review developments in Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, examined various dimensions of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The Ministers shared perspectives on significant aspects of the global and regional agenda, focusing on the latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, the circumstances surrounding Lebanon, and the situation in Syria, which demands mobilizing extensive external efforts under the UN's auspices to facilitate an inclusive nationwide dialogue among all political and ethno-confessional Syrian forces. The parties expressed a mutual commitment to coordinating their foreign policies, including within international organizational platforms," the ministry stated following the senior diplomats' telephone conversation.

Lavrov and Nahyan reaffirmed Moscow and Abu Dhabi's shared interest in advancing the multifaceted strategic partnership "based on the agreements reached at the highest level," particularly during discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow in October 2024.