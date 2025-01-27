EU foreign ministers vote to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

BRUSSELS, January 27. /TASS/. The 27 European Union member countries agreed to suspend the visa-free travel regime for Georgian officials holding diplomatic passports at a foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday, a member of a European delegation to the Council of Europe told TASS.

"Yes, the move was approved in a majority vote," he said.

According to the delegate, the decision will be published in the bloc’s official journal in the next few days before coming into force.

On December 20, the European Commission proposed partially suspending the EU-Georgia agreement on the facilitation of the issuance of visas.

In May 2024, the Georgian Parliament passed the law On the Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third reading, thus drawing sharp criticism from the European Union coupled with threats to suspend the country’s EU integration.

On October 26, Georgia held a parliamentary election. The ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party received 53.93% of the vote and secured 89 seats in parliament out of 150.

On November 28, the ruling party decided to postpone any discussion about the country joining the European Union until 2028 and to refuse any funding from the bloc.