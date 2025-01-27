Lukashenko’s victory shows Belarus on board with his politics — Union State chief

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Alexander Lukashenko’s convincing victory at the presidential election in Belarus only confirms that the republic is following the right course, and that its citizens are fully on board with where the country is headed, Dmitry Mezentsev, state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, said.

"Alexander Lukashenko’s victory at the election, its convincing results and such broad support from Belarusian citizens for their national leader confirms the rightness and success of the course pursued by Alexander Lukashenko over the years of his presidency. Thanks to this course, Belarus has established itself as a dynamically developing, socially-oriented state, with a developing industry, state-of-the-art science, and, importantly, respect for the working man," he said.

He also stressed the importance of the high level of relations between the Belarusian and Russian presidents and said that he is convinced that bilateral cooperation will only strengthen during Lukashenko’s new presidential term.

Commenting on Lukashenko’s plans to pay his first post-election visit to Moscow, Mezentsev noted, "this confirms the extent of our strong ties, the thousands of threads that link industrial and agricultural companies, science, educations, culture, and, what is most important, millions of Belarusians and Russians."

According to preliminary data from Belarus’ Central Election Commission, Lukashenko won support from 86.82% of voters at the January 26 presidential election. A number of country leaders have already congratulated him on his victory.