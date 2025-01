MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Phone talks between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have not been scheduled yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"It has not been scheduled. There is no agreement, there is no understanding on this matter," he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains ready for communication with the US at the presidential level, but has not received any requests for such talks from Washington.