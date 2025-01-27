Hamas says 25 out of 33 hostages scheduled for release are alive — agency

LONDON, January 27. /TASS/. A list compiled by the Hamas movement shows that 25 out of the 33 Israeli hostages that are expected to be released in the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal are still alive, Reuters reported, citing a Hamas official.

According to the official, Hamas provided the list to the mediators of the ceasefire agreement who handed it over to Israel.

Hamas said earlier on Telegram that a list containing information about the hostages expected to be released in the first stage of the deal had been handed over to the mediators.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, announced late on January 15 that Doha, Cairo and Washington had brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The Gaza ceasefire deal took effect on January 19. On the same day, three female Israeli nationals were brought back home; in response, Israeli authorities released 90 Palestinian prisoners from jails. On the morning of January 25, four female Israeli hostages, all of them soldiers, returned home from Gaza, while Israel released another 200 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli civilian hostage Arbel Yehud was also supposed to be released on that day. The Israeli authorities said they would not allow displaced Palestinians to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip until Yehud was released. On January 27, Hamas announced plans to release three more hostages, including Arbel Yehud, as an addition to the deal, until January 31. Another three hostages are expected to be exchanged for a group of Palestinian prisoners on February 1.