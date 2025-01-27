Russian Finance Ministry registers seven additional bond issues

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry registered seven additional issues of federal loan bonds with the fixed coupon income (OFZ-PD bonds) with the par value up to 50 bln rubles ($512.4 mln) each, the ministry said on its website.

Securities will be available at auctions from January 29. "Specific dates of auctions when OFZ bonds of this issue will be offered for sale will be determined on the basis of the market situation," the ministry noted.

OFZ bonds of additional issues 26228 (mature in April 2030), 26235 (mature in March 2031), 26221 (mature in March 2033), 26233 (mature in July 2035), 26240 (mature in July 2036), 26230 (mature in March 2039), and 26238 (mature in May 2041) will be available at auctions of the Russian Finance Ministry.