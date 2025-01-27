MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. The European Union, which condemns the policies of Belarus and Russia as alien to its values, surprisingly does not express disagreement with the way the bodies of government are formed in the monarchies of the Middle East, the head of the observer mission from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, has told the media.

Commenting on a recent statement by the head of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, who called the presidential election in Belarus fictitious, Kosachev recalled that the European Union recently canceled the first round of presidential elections in Romania. According to Kosachev, those who call themselves Europeans of the united Europe within the European Union, adjust the whole scale of values exclusively to their own geopolitical interests. Belarus and Russia do not fit into this scale.

"Many other partners of the European Union outside Europe in Asia, in Africa, and in Latin America, which in no way correspond to this scale of values, are surprisingly regarded compatible with it. Take a look at how governing institutions are formed in many monarchies in the Middle East. I don't want to offend anyone, but this is what the politicians in the European Union might talk about, but they don't do it," Kosachev said.

Earlier, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a statement criticizing the elections in Belarus, calling them fictitious. They also said the EU would continue its policy of sanctions against Minsk.