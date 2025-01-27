CSTO chief congratulates Lukashenko on his victory in Belarus’ presidential election

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov extended congratulations to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential election.

"Kindly accept the warmest and heartiest congratulations on your election as Belarus' president," the message on CSTO’s Telegram channel reads. "The participation of a significant majority of voters and your decisive victory in the elections clearly demonstrate the people's trust in you and their support for the steady course toward sustainable development and national security."

Belarus will continue playing a key role in bolstering stability across the expansive Eurasian region and furthering allied relations within the CSTO framework under Lukashenko's guidance, Tasmagambetov stressed.

On January 26, Belarus held its presidential election. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, it was won by Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s incumbent leader.