IIHF chief Tardif says next week Council to discuss Russia’s 2026 Olympics participation

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will gather on February 2-4, and discuss, among other issues, Russia’s possible participation in the 2026 Olympics, IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS on Monday.

"The Council [is scheduled for] February 2-4. Please refer to the IIHF press release," Tardif said in response to a question about whether Russia would be able to compete at next year’s Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

In February 2024, the IIHF Council announced a decision to uphold the suspension of the national ice hockey teams from Russia and Belarus from all IIHF-sanctioned events for the 2024/2025 season. This decision barred, in particular, the Belarusian national squad from taking part in the August 2024 qualifiers for the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo between February 6 and 22, 2026.

The International Ice Hockey Federation Congress, hosted by Finland’s Tampere on May 27, 2022, voted to exclude the national teams of Russia and Belarus from the 2023 World Championship, and the two teams were likewise sidelined at the 2022 Ice Hockey World Championship, due to the developments in Ukraine.

The national ice hockey teams of Russia and Belarus had already skipped three IIHF World Championships and will also miss another championship later this year.

IOC sanctions against Russia

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.