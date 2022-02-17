First Russian military convoys arriving at their permanent bases after massive drills

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The first Russian military units that participated in massive drills are arriving at their permanent bases, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"The first units that have conducted marches are arriving at their military garrisons," the spokesman said.

As the Defense Ministry’s spokesman specified, the logistics support units of the Western Military District that had practiced assignments at training grounds in the Kursk Region arrived at their permanent base in the town of Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod Region last night.

"Also today the military convoys with heavy military equipment belonging to units of the Southern Military District, which practiced their tasks at practice ranges in Crimea, have been delivered by railways to a distance of over 1,500 km to their permanent bases in the Chechen Republic and the Republic of Dagestan," the spokesman said.

Also, trains with the armor of the units of the Western Military District’s 1st tank army are returning to their military garrisons in the Nizhny Novgorod Region from training grounds in the Kursk and Bryansk Regions, he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops participating in the Union Resolve 2022 joint Russia-Belarus drills on Belarusian territory will hold a live-fire exercise at the republic’s firing ranges on February 17 and 19, the spokesman said.

"After the drills are over, the military units and formations of the Russian Federation will return, as always, to their permanent bases," he stressed.

The Union Resolve 2022 joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20. The participating troops are practicing fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State. The troops are practicing their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds in Belarus. The Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields are also involved in the drills.