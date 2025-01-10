Transnistria extends state of emergency until February 8 due to energy crisis

CHISINAU, January 10. /TASS/. The Supreme Council of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria has extended the state of emergency until February 8 amid an energy crisis that unfolded after the halt of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

"The Supreme Council of the Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic has approved the decree of the President of the republic on extending the state of emergency economic situation in the republic for another 30 days until February 8," the parliamentary press service reported on its Telegram channel.

On December 11, state of emergency was introduced in Transnistria, which implies a ban on the export of energy resources, establishment of special rules for their purchase and storage. Also, restrictions have been imposed on certain types of financial and economic activity, including the movement of funds. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria does not have alternative gas sources.

In order to save resources, central heating and hot water supply to residential buildings were turned off, industrial enterprises suspended operations, and rolling blackouts began. The Moldovan State District Power Plant on the left bank of the Dniester was converted to coal, the reserves of which will last until the end of January or mid-February.