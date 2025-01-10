Experts preparing environmental protection proposals for BRICS summit in Rio

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Experts are drafting proposals on the environment for the 17th BRICS summit to be held in Rio de Janeiro in July, the press service of the Nature and People Fund told TASS.

"Leaders of BRICS countries will meet in July, leaving little time to prepare the required proposals for inclusion into the Rio de Janeiro Declaration of BRICS countries. Proposals are being drawn up in five key areas as part of the environmental area of work from the civil and expert community of the BRICS organization: biodiversity preservation, climate policy, combating desertification, water resources and environmental pollution by plastic waste. The main goal is to provide governments with sufficient time and data to prepare effectively and achieve meaningful outcomes. These issues have evolved beyond mere ecological concerns, becoming significant social, economic, financial, and technological challenges," General Director of the Fund Sergey Rybakov said, cited by the press service.

Brazil will also host another significant event this year, the 30th anniversary Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in November, he noted.

"Environmental problems remain one of key areas of international cooperation. We will be moving ahead full tilt this year," Rybakov added.