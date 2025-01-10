Rescuers take urgent measures to contain another tanker oil spill in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, January 10. /TASS/. Members of Russia’s Maritime Rescue Service are actively working to contain an oil spill from the Volganeft-239 tanker near the coastal settlement of Taman in the southern Krasnodar Region, the regional crisis center said in a statement on Telegram.

"Maritime Rescue Service members are taking measures to contain the oil spill. The Krasnodar Region’s crisis center is providing logistical assistance to them, particularly by relocating personnel and equipment that may prove critical here," the statement reads.

The crisis center announced earlier that monitoring teams had detected a spill of oil products from the Volganeft-239 tanker’s stern, which had washed up ashore near the coastal area of Taman in the Temryuksky District.