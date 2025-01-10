Over 147 tons of polluted sand cleared from Black Sea coastline

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Experts have removed more than 147 metric tons of fuel-contaminated sand from the Black Sea shores in the Krasnodar Region, according to the press office of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies.

"The surveyed coastline, covered by eighteen interagency monitoring teams, spans 220 km in the Krasnodar Region (including multiple inspections). Isolated oil product spills were detected on beaches in Anapa. A total of 147.6 metric tons of polluted sand and soil has been collected and removed," the ministry reported.

In Crimea, 472 km of the coast are under monitoring. A Mi-8 helicopter conducted an aerial survey from Yalta to Kerch. Around 303 metric tons of contaminated sand have been cleared from the area. In Sevastopol, 165 km of coastline were inspected, and 142 metric tons of oil-soaked material were collected.

"Monitoring continues at the site of the tanker wreck to ensure no further oil leakage. Diving operations and ROV surveys are being conducted as weather permits," the ministry noted.

The wreck of two tankers in the Black Sea on December 15 resulted in the spillage of approximately 2,400 metric tons of oil products, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.