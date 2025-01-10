Sollers Group increases car sales in Russia in 2024 by 9% to over 50,000

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Sales of Sollers and UAZ cars in Russia in 2024 increased by 9% year-on-year and amounted to a total of over 50,000 cars, the press service of Sollers told TASS.

At the end of 2024, 14,100 Sollers cars were sold in Russia, which is more than 1.7 times higher than the result of 2023, when 8,500 cars were sold.

The Sollers Atlant model remains the brand's best-selling car. In 2024, 8,500 of these vehicles were sold - 1,244 more than in 2023. The ST6 model is in second place with 3,600 vehicles sold, and the Argo is in third place with 2,000 vehicles sold.

As for the UAZ automobile line, at the end of 2024 36,000 units of such vehicles were sold, which is 4% less than in 2023. The SGR model led the sales in 2024 with 14,800 vehicles, followed by Patriot - 9,800 cars, and Pickup with 5,500 vehicles sold.