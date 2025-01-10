Houthi say they attacked Tel Aviv with drones

DUBAI, January 10. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have staged a drone attack on Tel Aviv, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni armed forces conducted an operation and attacked several targets in occupied Jaffa (a Tel Aviv neighborhood - TASS) with three drones. The drones successfully hit their targets," the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel quoted him as saying.

Late on January 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it has intercepted a drone flying from Yemen over the Mediterranean Sea. According to the IDF, more than 100 out of around 320 drones launched by the Houthis at Israel since October 2023 have been intercepted.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.